One red-light... by thewatersphotos
One red-light...

The single red-light in Goodwater, Alabama, USA. Another town that was left by the US Highway moving 10 miles to the East. Now the once vibrant town is deserted.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

GaryW

Danette Thompson ace
I hope some of these small towns attract more attention.
December 21st, 2024  
