Our view... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2926

Our view...

This is our view of the lake from the back deck of our rental house. The weather was cloudy but warm, but very little rain during the day.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
802% complete

