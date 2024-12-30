Sign up
Photo 2928
Fun lunch place...
We found this great place for lunch! Hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes and ice cream! Everyone was happy!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2930
photos
93
followers
65
following
802% complete
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
food
,
winter
,
sandwich
,
fun
,
lunch
,
south
,
milkshakes
amyK
ace
A classic!
January 5th, 2025
