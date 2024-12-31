Previous
Bird watching... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2929

Bird watching...

Lake Guntersville is a great place to bird watch. We saw two eagles but my camera skills were a bit "shaky", so I settled for posting this crane.
GaryW

amyK ace
Nice timing!
January 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Great feeling of motion
January 5th, 2025  
