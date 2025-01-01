Previous
Annual family photo... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2930

Annual family photo...

It wouldn't be Christmas without setting up the tripod, gathering the family and finding the camera remote to take a family photo...so here is ours for 2024!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Great family portrait
January 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
How wonderful to have everyone together.
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact