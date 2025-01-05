Previous
Golden Hour... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2934

Golden Hour...

After the rain this afternoon the sky turned this beautiful golden color.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Purdey (Sharon) ace
A lovely end to the day.
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact