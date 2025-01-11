Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2940
Reflections in the pond...
We have a very small pond on our property. I saw these leaves and tree reflections and that the effect was cool.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
2940
photos
94
followers
68
following
805% complete
View this month »
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th January 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
winter
,
leaves
,
trees
,
pond
,
south
Kathy
ace
The colors are so vivid. Nicely spotted.
January 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oooh, nice!
January 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close