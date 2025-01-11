Previous
Reflections in the pond... by thewatersphotos
Reflections in the pond...

We have a very small pond on our property. I saw these leaves and tree reflections and that the effect was cool.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Kathy ace
The colors are so vivid. Nicely spotted.
January 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oooh, nice!
January 15th, 2025  
