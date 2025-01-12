Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2941
Looking down...
When I walk around our field and woods, I always "look down" at the ground. I guess I'm looking for holes or snakes, or who knows what!
Today with my camera I looked down, and saw lots of things as evidenced in this photo.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
2943
photos
94
followers
68
following
806% complete
View this month »
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pine
,
cone
,
winter
,
leaves
,
grass
,
plants
,
straw
,
south
,
briars
KV
ace
Nicely detailed.
January 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close