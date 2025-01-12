Previous
Looking down... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2941

Looking down...

When I walk around our field and woods, I always "look down" at the ground. I guess I'm looking for holes or snakes, or who knows what!
Today with my camera I looked down, and saw lots of things as evidenced in this photo.
KV ace
Nicely detailed.
January 15th, 2025  
