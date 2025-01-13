Previous
Next
Open house... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2942

Open house...

This is a Bluebird house. I'm not sure what made the whole bigger, but suspect it was a larger bird or squirrel. We have three Bluebird houses and this is the only one when an enlarged opening.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Most likely a squirrel… we have one that looks a lot like this. I actually saw a squirrel come out of one of our boxes that had the entry chewed wider… not this wide but I was stunned to see a squirrel. I have since repaired the entry hole on that one.
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact