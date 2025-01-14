Previous
Blackberry... by thewatersphotos
Blackberry...

Saw this small Blackberry bush beginning to grow. They are quite abundant in the woods!
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
KV ace
Nice find and lovely details.
January 15th, 2025  
