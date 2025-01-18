Previous
The Pine... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2947

The Pine...

We have several types/varieties of trees on our property, but the most prevalent in The Pine. This one is likely a Loblolly Pine because of it's longer needles.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
807% complete

Photo Details

