Previous
IT SNOWED!!! by thewatersphotos
Photo 2948

IT SNOWED!!!

That's right! In the Deep South, we got at least 3 inches and likely more. It started early this afternoon, around 12:47 p.m. and has just stopped, at 6:20 p.m. but is supposed to get really cold (15 degrees F) tonight, so we'll see what we have in the morning!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jenny ace
That's amazing! I saw pics of snow in New Orleans. My family in South Carolina is expecting snow tonight as well.
January 22nd, 2025  
Charper
Winter Wonderland. Beautiful Place.
January 22nd, 2025  
Kathy ace
It's pretty when it's untouched like this. Only a little flurry here but cold.
January 22nd, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Enjoy it and stay safe!

The furthest south I've been in the USA is Oklahoma City. It snowed just a little bit while we were there and we saw lots of car accidents in town-- which is understandable when people are unused and/or unprepared for snowy conditions, but it's scary nonetheless!
January 22nd, 2025  
amyK ace
Stay warm!
January 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful but challenging where you live, I'm sure!
January 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Enjoy the novelty!
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact