Previous
Snow Day #2... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2949

Snow Day #2...

We still have snow. The low went to 13 degrees (F) and is only going to 36 today, so not all the snow will melt. This view is from the field South of our house.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I like the way you framed the house with the branches.
January 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Stay warm! Hope you don't experience any frozen pipes! That is really cold for where you live!
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact