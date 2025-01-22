Sign up
Previous
Photo 2949
Snow Day #2...
We still have snow. The low went to 13 degrees (F) and is only going to 36 today, so not all the snow will melt. This view is from the field South of our house.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
2
2
GaryW
tree
snow
winter
house
cold
south
limb
Shutterbug
ace
I like the way you framed the house with the branches.
January 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Stay warm! Hope you don't experience any frozen pipes! That is really cold for where you live!
January 23rd, 2025
