Photo 2950
Vacated block...
This whole block of buildings in our town has been vacated. One of the stores in the middle was a restaurant whose ceiling caved in, but I don't know why the others were vacated.
You can see we continued to have ice on the streets.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
2951
photos
94
followers
69
following
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
town
,
buildings
,
south
,
vacated
Kathy
ace
The times, perhaps. Seems like businesses are folding everyday. A pleasant block. Perhaps the damage to the one is in the others.
January 25th, 2025
