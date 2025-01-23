Previous
Vacated block...
Vacated block...

This whole block of buildings in our town has been vacated. One of the stores in the middle was a restaurant whose ceiling caved in, but I don't know why the others were vacated.
You can see we continued to have ice on the streets.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Kathy ace
The times, perhaps. Seems like businesses are folding everyday. A pleasant block. Perhaps the damage to the one is in the others.
January 25th, 2025  
