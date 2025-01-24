Previous
Freezing fountain... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2951

Freezing fountain...

The Fountain in the Courthouse Square is freezing!
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow this is a fantastic find and shot!
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact