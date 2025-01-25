Sign up
Previous
Photo 2954
Two churches...
It's not unusual here in the South to have churches of different denominations very close together. These are literally within a block of each other.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
Tags
winter
,
town
,
south
,
churches
Shutterbug
ace
I have seen that here in California also and now two in our community merged into something called a Community Church. Those are both beautiful architectures and so different.
January 26th, 2025
