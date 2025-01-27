Pepperell Mill water tower...

The Mill is long gone, but the housing development, the Mill Houses, remains as a small, quiet neighborhood! The stack to the left is attached to a building...not sure what happened there.



Google has this information:

The Pepperell Mill was built as a brick factory, warehouse, and opener room. It was the largest industry in town for most of the 20th century. The cotton mill was a major factor in the city's growth, and the mill village provided housing and amenities for the workers.

The mill was built by the Pepperell Manufacturing Company, which was originally based in Maine

The mill was built in the 1920s, and the mill village was built between 1925 and 1940

The mill was built to take advantage of the town's rail connections and capital investment

The mill expanded after World War II

The mill village grew from 100 houses to about 240 by 1946

The mill was burned down in 2013 while being demolished

Today, only a water tower and a smoke stack remain