Previous
Photo 2957
The "humble" Sycamore in the snow...
I "showcased" this tree a couple months ago but wanted to show it without leaves and in the snow.
Here is the previous post:
https://365project.org/thewatersphotos/365/2024-10-28
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
2957
photos
94
followers
70
following
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
leaves
,
bare
,
south
,
sycamore
