The "humble" Sycamore in the snow... by thewatersphotos
The "humble" Sycamore in the snow...

I "showcased" this tree a couple months ago but wanted to show it without leaves and in the snow.
Here is the previous post: https://365project.org/thewatersphotos/365/2024-10-28
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
