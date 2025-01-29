Sign up
Photo 2958
Sycamore silhouette...
There are 5 Sycamores planted along our driveway. In this view of the sunrise from the other day, you see them all in silhouette against the morning sky.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
1
1
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
winter
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
,
south
,
sycamore
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
January 30th, 2025
