Sycamore silhouette...

There are 5 Sycamores planted along our driveway. In this view of the sunrise from the other day, you see them all in silhouette against the morning sky.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Barb ace
Beautiful!
January 30th, 2025  
