Photo 2960
Buddy...
I woke him up when I came on the porch. This is his "evil eye"!
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
2960
photos
95
followers
68
following
Tags
winter
cat
eye
sleep
porch
south
Shutterbug
ace
Does have that kind of don’t bug me look. Nice pov.
February 1st, 2025
