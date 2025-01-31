Previous
Buddy... by thewatersphotos
Buddy...

I woke him up when I came on the porch. This is his "evil eye"!
31st January 2025

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Shutterbug ace
Does have that kind of don’t bug me look. Nice pov.
February 1st, 2025  
