Photo 2962
Reminiscing...
When our twins (son and daughter) graduated from college, they worked out a scholarship from our local hospital. They lived in this house in the town close to our house and loved it!!
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily!
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
Tags
children
,
winter
,
house
,
south
,
reminiscing
