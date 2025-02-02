Previous
Next
Reminiscing... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2962

Reminiscing...

When our twins (son and daughter) graduated from college, they worked out a scholarship from our local hospital. They lived in this house in the town close to our house and loved it!!
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact