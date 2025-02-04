Sign up
Previous
Photo 2964
The latest creation...
This is my wife's latest creation for her shop. I'm always amazed at her skill!
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th February 2025 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
skirt
,
coat
,
creation
,
craft
,
south
,
wife
,
skill
Larry L
ace
Wow, really great! My wife, and also my mother made some dresses for my daughters' dolls, a few decades ago! Always impressive!
February 5th, 2025
