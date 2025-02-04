The latest creation...

Previous
This is my wife's latest creation for her shop. I'm always amazed at her skill!
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Larry L ace
Wow, really great! My wife, and also my mother made some dresses for my daughters' dolls, a few decades ago! Always impressive!
February 5th, 2025  
