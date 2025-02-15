Previous
Next
Sprouted bird seed... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2975

Sprouted bird seed...

The squirrels scatter the bird seed from the feeder and they are sprouting!
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Lots of leaves, as a bug might view them.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact