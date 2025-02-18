Sign up
Photo 2978
Henbit Deadnettle...
This is our first sign of Spring (although we are scheduled to get below freezing temperatures later this week). I'm sure to some it is a "weed" but it grows very low to the ground and is gone when the heat of Summer comes.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
1
GaryW
Tags
plant
,
purple
,
winter
,
spring
,
weed
,
south
vaidas
ace
Nice
February 20th, 2025
