Previous
Peeling Sycamore bark... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2980

Peeling Sycamore bark...

Not all Sycamore trees have bark that peals off, but several of ours do and this is one close to the house.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact