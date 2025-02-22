Previous
Blue Hyacinth in B&W... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2982

Blue Hyacinth in B&W...

I wasn't sure how these would look in B&W, but I'm pleased with the outcome! This bunch I planted in the ground earlier this year and they are doing very well. They had been in a pot for many years!
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
816% complete

