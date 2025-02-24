Sign up
Previous
Photo 2984
Ripples in the pond...
Today our pond was reflecting the sky and the trees. I had my wife throw in stones while I snapped pictures! Timing was fun! 😁
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
photos
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th February 2025 4:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
winter
,
for
,
trees
,
stone
,
pond
,
south
,
ripples
,
2025
Casablanca
ace
Stunning
February 25th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well done!
February 25th, 2025
