Afternoon sun... by thewatersphotos
Afternoon sun...

The afternoon sun shines across the field on the woods by the pond from yesterday. The pone is beyond the Pine tree on the left.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Julie Ryan ace
Very nice
February 26th, 2025  
