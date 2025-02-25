Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2985
Afternoon sun...
The afternoon sun shines across the field on the woods by the pond from yesterday. The pone is beyond the Pine tree on the left.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
2985
photos
97
followers
68
following
817% complete
View this month »
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pine
,
sky
,
winter
,
sun
,
trees
,
field
,
pond
,
shine
,
south
Julie Ryan
ace
Very nice
February 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close