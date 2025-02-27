Previous
Mums return... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2987

Mums return...

I got this small Mum as a gift from one of our local "Big Box Stores" last fall. It bloomed beautifully but then died during the winter. It has now begun to come back.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact