Photo 2989
"Nerf Wars"...
Our oldest granddaughter had a birthday party today and part of the festivities was a "Nerf War"! They had loads of fun! One game was between "kids vs grownups"! I think the grownups had the most fun in that one!
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Tags
toy
,
children
,
winter
,
fun
,
birthday
,
game
,
south
,
nerf
,
adults
