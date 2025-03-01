Previous
"Nerf Wars"... by thewatersphotos
"Nerf Wars"...

Our oldest granddaughter had a birthday party today and part of the festivities was a "Nerf War"! They had loads of fun! One game was between "kids vs grownups"! I think the grownups had the most fun in that one!
