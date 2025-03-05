Previous
Next
Changing colors of the Live Oak... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2993

Changing colors of the Live Oak...

We have several Live Oak trees that have planted from one Live Oak we planted many years ago known as "God's Tree" by our family.
As Spring approaches the Live Oak's leaves turn color and drop as the new leaves open.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Simply beautiful, Gary! Love that you call the original live oak "God's Tree"!
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact