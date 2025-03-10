Previous
In search of light... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2998

In search of light...

I was taking pictures of the Irises and noticed this one seemed to glow. I lowered my camera to the same level and snapped. Looking at the monitor I saw the sunlight through the trees!
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
FAV! The lighting is stellar in this image.
March 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Magical capture, Gary!
March 11th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact