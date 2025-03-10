Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2998
In search of light...
I was taking pictures of the Irises and noticed this one seemed to glow. I lowered my camera to the same level and snapped. Looking at the monitor I saw the sunlight through the trees!
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
2998
photos
97
followers
68
following
821% complete
View this month »
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th March 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
sunlight
,
winter
,
leaves
,
iris
,
south
,
shining
KWind
ace
FAV! The lighting is stellar in this image.
March 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Magical capture, Gary!
March 11th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
March 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close