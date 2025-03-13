Sign up
Photo 3001
Hanging on...
This is SOOC of Water Oak leaves still hanging on.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
sunlight
winter
leaves
color
south
hanging
Pat
A nice spot of colour in the sunlight.
March 14th, 2025
