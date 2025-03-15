Previous
Catching berries... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3003

Catching berries...

This is the same Holly from yesterday's post. I thought this was an interesting find to see a berry stuck in the blooms.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
