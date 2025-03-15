Sign up
Photo 3003
Catching berries...
This is the same Holly from yesterday's post. I thought this was an interesting find to see a berry stuck in the blooms.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3004
photos
97
followers
68
following
823% complete
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
Views
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
winter
,
leaves
,
berries
,
holly
,
south
,
stuck
