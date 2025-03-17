Sign up
Previous
Photo 3005
Bee on Blueberry blooms...
Okay, it WAS a honey bee on the Holly bloom yesterday!
Today it is a "Bumble Bee" on Blueberry blooms.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3005
photos
97
followers
68
following
823% complete
365
NIKON D7100
17th March 2025 4:01pm
flower
winter
bee
bloom
south
bumble
blueberry
