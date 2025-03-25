Previous
Shops of many colors... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3013

Shops of many colors...

Again, this is the back of several downtown stores. The one of the left is also a residence.
No need to comment! I'm trying to fill in so I can complete the month!
It's amazing how busy I can be in retirement!! Some say I may "over commit"...
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
