Touching...

One of our grandsons touching the nose of our neighbor's horse.
No need to comment! I'm trying to fill in so I can complete the month!
It's amazing how busy I can be in retirement!! Some say I may "over commit"...
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

GaryW

2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Jessica Eby ace
Those horsey noses are so soft! Great capture of this sweet moment.
March 31st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a sweet capture.
March 31st, 2025  
KV ace
Awww.... love this picture. I know what you mean about being busy in retirement... I honestly don't know how I had time to work before I retired! I used to teach two online grad courses a semester on top of my full time job. Crazy!
March 31st, 2025  
Barb ace
Sweet!
March 31st, 2025  
