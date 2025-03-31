Previous
Sharing a meal... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3019

Sharing a meal...

The Woodpecker and the Finch both ended up at the suet feeder together.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

