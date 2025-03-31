Sign up
Previous
Photo 3019
Sharing a meal...
The Woodpecker and the Finch both ended up at the suet feeder together.
31st March 2025
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3019
photos
96
followers
68
following
827% complete
View this month »
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
31st March 2025 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
spring
,
feeder
,
south
,
finch
,
woodpecker
