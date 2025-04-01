Previous
Taking Youth Baseball pictures... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3020

Taking Youth Baseball pictures...

I'm behind again!! I've been helping a friend take Youth Baseball pictures. It's a lot of fun and challenging to catch good plays and fun expressions.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
828% complete

