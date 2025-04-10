Previous
I think the glove is supposed to be open... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3029

I think the glove is supposed to be open...

I don't what all happened but life became very busy and 365Project fell behind...WAY BEHIND!
I am going to try to catch up. Don't feel like you have to comment on these "catch up" photos, I just don't want to leave my Project empty!!
Thanks!!
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

