Photo 3033
Nandina...
Just enjoying how green everything is turning!
I don't what all happened but life became very busy and 365Project fell behind...WAY BEHIND!
I am going to try to catch up. Don't feel like you have to comment on these "catch up" photos, I just don't want to leave my Project empty!!
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3035
photos
93
followers
67
following
831% complete
Tags
green
,
plant
,
leaves
,
spring
,
south
