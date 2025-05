Blackeyed Susan...

Probably my favorite native Wildflower and likely one of the most photographed Wildflowers because we have many of them. This year we are planting seeds!



I don't what all happened but life became very busy and 365Project fell behind...WAY BEHIND!

I am going to try to catch up. Don't feel like you have to comment on these "catch up" photos, I just don't want to leave my Project empty!!