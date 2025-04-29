Previous
Shutter malfunction!!! by thewatersphotos
Shutter malfunction!!!

This happened to my Nikon 7100 during our grandson's birthday party! Nothing I could do would get it to work! It's been in the shop for almost two weeks now! 😩
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

