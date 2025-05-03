Previous
Next
Squirrel proof bird feeder... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3052

Squirrel proof bird feeder...

This really works. the squirrels are too heavy and the opening shut so they can't get to the seeds. It was fun watching them try, but now they have resolved that it is impossible and are content to eat off the ground.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact