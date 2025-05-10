Previous
The Alabama Theatre... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3059

The Alabama Theatre...

Time for our oldest granddaughter's annual dance recital in the Alabama Theatre in downtown Birmingham, Alabama. A very regal theater!
10th May 2025 10th May 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Love the old theaters.
May 21st, 2025  
