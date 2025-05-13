Previous
Tiny Fungi… by thewatersphotos
Photo 3062

Tiny Fungi…

There must have been fungus in the potting soil because this is soil straight from the bag! These dried up in a day and did not seem to effect the plants at all.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
