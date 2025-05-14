Previous
Next
Joe Pye Weed blooming… by thewatersphotos
Photo 3063

Joe Pye Weed blooming…

These blooms are fun to watch develop.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact