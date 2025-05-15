Previous
Indian Blanket… by thewatersphotos
We are trying to propagate these plants because they are native to our area and are very pretty in the garden. I tried seed but got no results! This is dug up from the root and split and is doing quite well.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
