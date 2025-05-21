Previous
Green Zinnia?.., by thewatersphotos
Photo 3070

Green Zinnia?..,

These are from saved seeds from last year. They will loose most of the green tint as they mature.

Nikon is still in the shop so depending on my phone.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Delightful closeup
May 26th, 2025  
