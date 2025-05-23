Previous
Another Zinnia… by thewatersphotos
Another Zinnia…

The Zinnias are really beginning to bloom and show their colors!

Camera is still in the shop 🙁
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
